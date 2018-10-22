Try 1 month for 99¢

Ingeborg Pierpont, 90, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 20, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmahnmortuary.com

Celebrate
the life of: Ingeborg Pierpont
