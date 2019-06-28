{{featured_button_text}}

Henry V. Valdez, 79, of Santa Maria, passed away June 26. 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Celebrate
the life of: Henry V. Valdez
