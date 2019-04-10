{{featured_button_text}}

Hazel D. Valente-Oliveira Wysong, 94, of Grover Beach, passed away March 25, 2019. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

the life of: Hazel D. Valente-Oliveira Wysong
