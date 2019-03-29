Try 3 months for $3

Hazel D. Balente-Oliveria Wysong, 94, of Grover Beach, passed away March 25, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Hazel D. Balente-Oliveria Wysong
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries