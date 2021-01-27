Guillermo “Willy” Islas, 72, resident of Orcutt, CA passed away January 7, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Guillermo Islas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

