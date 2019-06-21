Gordon Alan Christie, 57, resident of Orcutt, CA passed away June 16, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
