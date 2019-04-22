{{featured_button_text}}

Gladys "Betty" Stroppini Cossa, 98, of Santa Maria, passed away April 20, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Gladys "Betty" Stroppini Cossa
