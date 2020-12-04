You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gerolamo Christopher Salmina
0 entries

Gerolamo Christopher Salmina

December 2, 2020

  • 0

Gerolamo Christopher Salmina, 95, of San Luis Obispo passed away on December 2nd 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerolamo Salmina as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News