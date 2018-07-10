Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Georgie Hendrix O'Connor, 95, of Arroyo Grande, passed away July 8, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

