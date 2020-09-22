You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George Kenneth Torbert
0 entries

George Kenneth Torbert

September 22, 2020

  • 0

George Kenneth Torbert, 71, of Santa Maria, passed away

September 22, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of

Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory

www.magnermaloney.com

To plant a tree in memory of George Torbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News