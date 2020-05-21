Gene A. Teixeira
Gene A. Teixeira

May 19, 2020

Gene A. Teixeira, 93, of Nipomo, passed away May 19, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

