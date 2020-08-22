You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frank Cowan
0 entries

Frank Cowan

August 17, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

Frank Cowan, 76, of Santa Maria passed away on August 17th 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Cowan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News