{{featured_button_text}}

Francisco Ramirez, 67, of Santa Maria, passed away September 16, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

To plant a tree in memory of Francisco Ramirez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Events

Tags

Load entries