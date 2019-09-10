{{featured_button_text}}

Fidel G. Liendo, Jr., 78, of Santa Maria, passed away September 6, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Fidel Liendo, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Events

Tags

Load entries