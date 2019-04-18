{{featured_button_text}}

Faraline Maxine Houts, 81, of Oceano, passed away April 16, 2019. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Faraline Maxine Houts
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries