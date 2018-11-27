Try 3 months for $3

Evelyn Ann Dykema, 83, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 25, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Evelyn Ann Dykema
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries