{{featured_button_text}}

Eva Briscoe Toms, 97, of Twinsburg, Ohio, passed away June 7, 2019. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Eva Briscoe Toms
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries