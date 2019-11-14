{{featured_button_text}}

Eugenio Hernandez, 88, of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 9, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Service information

Nov 19
Rosary & Vigil Service
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
7:00PM
St. Louis De Montfort Catholic Church
1190 E. Clark Ave
Santa Maria, CA 93455
Nov 20
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
9:30AM
St. Louis De Montfort Catholic Church
1190 E. Clark Ave
Santa Maria, CA 93455
Nov 20
Burial
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
10:30AM
Santa Maria District Cemetery
1501 S. College Drive
Santa Maria, CA 93454
