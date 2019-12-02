{{featured_button_text}}

Eugene S. "Tito" Gaxiola, Jr., 77, of Arroyo Grande, passed away November 23, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

