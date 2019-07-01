{{featured_button_text}}

Ernesto Echavarria Serrano, 70, resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away June 26, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

