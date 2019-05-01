Eric Tell Jr., 70, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 27, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
