Emilio Graciliano-Orozco
0 entries

Emilio Graciliano-Orozco

February 12, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Emilio Graciliano-Orozco, 57, of Santa Maria, passed away February 12, 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

To send flowers to the family of Emilio Graciliano-Orozco, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Emilio's Visitation begins.
Feb 20
Recitation of the Rosary
Thursday, February 20, 2020
6:00PM
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Emilio's Recitation of the Rosary begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News