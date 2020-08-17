You have permission to edit this article.
Emilia Bojorquez Whiteaker
Emilia Bojorquez Whiteaker, 92, of Santa Maria and formerly of Oceano passed away August 13, 2020. Arrangements are in care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

