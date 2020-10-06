You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth "Betsy" Upchurch
0 entries

Elizabeth "Betsy" Upchurch

October 4, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

Elizabeth "Betsy" Upchurch, 64, of Santa Maria, passed away October 4, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of

Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory

www.magnermaloney.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Upchurch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News