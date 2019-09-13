{{featured_button_text}}

Elias F. Soto, 66, resident of Newbury Park, CA passed away September 12, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

