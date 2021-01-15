You have permission to edit this article.
Eleanor M. Klostermann
Eleanor M. Klostermann

January 12, 2021

Eleanor M. Klostermann, 96, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away away January 12, 2021, Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

