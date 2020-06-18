Eileen Marie Varela
June 6, 2020

Eileen Marie Varela, 63, of Pismo Beach, passed away June 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach

