Edwin Charles Heiberger, Jr., 68, resident of Orcutt, CA passed away April 3, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Edwin Charles Heiberger Jr.
