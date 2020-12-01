You have permission to edit this article.
Edward Sapien
Edward Sapien

November 25, 2020

Edward Sapien, 81, of Nipomo passed away Nov. 25, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

