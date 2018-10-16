Try 1 month for 99¢

Eda Mae Atkins, 88, resident of Orcutt, CA passed away October 12, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Celebrate
the life of: Eda Mae Atkins
