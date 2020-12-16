You have permission to edit this article.
Druscilla L. Watson
0 entries

Druscilla L. Watson

November 27, 2020

  • 0

Druscilla L. Watson, a resident of Solvang, passed away on November 27th, 2020, at the age of 85. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.

