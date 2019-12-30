Donald Lee Ice
0 entries

Donald Lee Ice

December 15, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Lee Ice, 85, of Arroyo Grande, passed away December 15, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Ice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News