Don Reeves, 88, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away July 21, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

the life of: Don Reeves
