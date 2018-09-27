Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Diane Genevieve Silva, 71, of Nipomo, passed away September 27, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Diane Genevieve Silva
