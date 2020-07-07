Dexter Leong
Dexter Leong

June 29, 2020

Dexter Leong, a resident of Daly City, CA, passed away on June 29th, 2020, at the age of 62. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.

