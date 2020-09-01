You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Yanez
0 entries

David Yanez

August 25, 2020

  • 0

David Yanez, 50, 5f Santa Maria

Passed away 08/25/2020

Funeral arrangments are in the care of Moreno Mortuary

To plant a tree in memory of David Yanez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News