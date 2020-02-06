Daniel Thomas Corea
0 entries

Daniel Thomas Corea

February 4, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Thomas Corea, 96, of Pismo Beach, passed away February 4, 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

To send flowers to the family of Daniel Corea, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 29
Viewing
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Viewing begins.
Feb 29
Graveside
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Graveside begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News