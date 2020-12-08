You have permission to edit this article.
Dale G. Holt
Dale G. Holt

December 5, 2020

Dale G Holt, formerly of Lompoc and Santa Maria passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Starbucklind.com

