Corina V. Galindo, 91, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away April 1, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Celebrate
the life of: Corina V. Galindo
