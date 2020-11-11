You have permission to edit this article.
Constance "Connie" Burns
Constance "Connie" Burns

November 8, 2020

Constance "Connie" Burns, 103, of Santa Maria, passed away November 8, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

