{{featured_button_text}}

Clyde Kilgore, 94, resident of Santa Maria, passed away October 3, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.

To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Kilgore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Events

Tags

Load entries