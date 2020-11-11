You have permission to edit this article.
Cindy Lee Fox
Cindy Lee Fox

November 6, 2020

Cindy Lee Fox, 57, of Grover Beach passed away on November 6th, 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

