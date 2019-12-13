{{featured_button_text}}

Christopher "Chris" J. Fitz-Gerald, 56, resident of Sweet Home, OR, passed away December 11, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Fitz-Gerald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries