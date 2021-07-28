Christopher Anthony Echavarria, AGE 36, Passed away July 23, 2021. Resident of Santa Maria, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

