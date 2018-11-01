Try 1 month for 99¢

Christopher Aldeo Galvan, 18, of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 30, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Christopher Aldeo Galvan
