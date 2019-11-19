{{featured_button_text}}

Chris "Topher" Cajas, 52, of Arroyo Grande, CA passed away November 13, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

