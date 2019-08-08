{{featured_button_text}}

Chonita Juarez Terrones, 76, of Grover Beach, passed away August 6, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

To send flowers to the family of Chonita Terrones, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Aug 13
Visitation
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
11:00AM-2:30PM
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
Order flowers for Chonita's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Chonita's Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries