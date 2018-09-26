Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Cherie J. Lamon, 67, of Nipomo, passed away on September 24, 2018. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

Celebrate
the life of: Cherie J. Lamon
