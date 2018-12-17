Try 1 month for 99¢

Charlotte Leone Hurnblad, 93, resident of Buellton, CA passed away December 16, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Charlotte Leone Hurnblad
