Try 1 month for 99¢

Charles McIntyre, 92, of Nipomo, passed away December 11, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Charles McIntyre
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries